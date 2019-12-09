DYFED Powys Rural Crime Team is investigating a the theft of a John Deere Gator utility vehicle from a farm in Little Newcastle, last Monday, December 2.

The vehicle was taken at 5.15 pm while the farmers were milking.

They are keen to identify a Red Isuzu pickup vehicle subsequently seen in the Puncheston/ New Inn area.

Police also want to speak to anyone who saw a vehicle and a horsebox at sheds next to New Inn crossroads, towards the Gwaun Valley late last Monday night, December 2, or Tuesday morning, December 3, between 9am and midday.

Police said that a farmer saw a horsebox left there with Gator inside between these times.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101.