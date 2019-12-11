Council tax could rise another five per cent as Pembrokeshire County Councilprepares its budget for next year.

Uncertainty surrounds the figures used in preparing the 2020-21 budget due to circumstances out of the authority’s control.

The general election has led to a delay in Welsh Government announcing possible settlements for local authorities so a draft medium financial plan has been based on predictions and assumptions.

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister said at a meeting of cabinet on Monday, December 2 that two scenarios had been explored – a flat line budget and one that saw an increase in settlement of 3.1 per cent.

The full details would not be known until December 16 and the proposals would be prepared for full council on December 19.

A five per cent increase in council tax to bridge the funding gap of £11million to £16million depending on settlements was recommended but could be revised at full council.

“We live in uncertain times,” said Cllr Kilmister.

The projected funding gap for 2020-21 based on a flat-line AEF (aggregated external finance) is £16million and based on a 3.1 per cent increase in AEF is £11million.

The significant pressures on schools and adult social services were highlighted at the meeting.