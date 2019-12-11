THE kitchen door of MasterChef: The Professionals has closed on Malin De Silva – but it’s opened up a bright future for the 37-year-old who has been serving up his creative cuisine in Pembrokeshire.

Malin, who has made his home in Narberth with his wife and two children, won through to appear in tv’s BAFTA-winning culinary contest ahead of thousands of other professional chefs.

He got through to the final eight of the competition, eventually being eliminated in the first semi-final shown yesterday (Tuesday) evening on BBC2.

“I don’t want to say I am disappointed in myself, because I’m not,” he said at the end of the programme

“I came here to figure out if what I am creating is a good dinner, and it got me to the semi-finals, and that’s amazing.”

Malin – who has worked this year at the Stackpole Inn and PlumVanilla, Narberth - used the inspiration of his Sri Lankan heritage in the first cook-off in yesterday’s contest.

He created a selection of street food including devilled calamari and tamarind chutney, and then went on to make a coconut mousse in the plant-based challenge.

But two chefs had to leave the contest last night, and Malin was one of them.

Now he’s looking forward to an exciting venture in the new year and reflecting on his time in the high-profile show which he says, has changed his life.

