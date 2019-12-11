POLICE are appealing for information after the rear window of a van was smashed in Pembroke Dock’s Britannia Drive.

The van was damaged between 6.30pm on December 10 and 7.30am the following day.

A police spokesman said: “Persons unknown have smashed the rear window of a white Dacia van by means unknown after it was left parked and unattended at the location.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”