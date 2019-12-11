MILFORD Haven Coastguard is investigating reports of up to 12 shipping containers loose around the island of Grassholm.

It is believed the containers may have been lost by the Cyprus-registered Elbcarrier cargo ship, caught in storms while en-route to Dublin from Rotterdam.

Specialist publication the Martime Bulletin reported at least 12 containers overboard in the Celtic Sea on Sunday afternoon, December 8, after being caught in rough seas.

The drifting containers were spotted in the sea late on December 8, and further reports have stated they may now be near Grassholm.

The Elbcarrier reached Dublin Port on Monday afternoon, December 9.