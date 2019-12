A MISSING 37-year-old woman, believed to have been in Tenby, has been found safe and well.

Daisy Abraham, from Stroud, was reported missing on Friday November 1 but was seen at a Tesco branch in Tenby on the afternoon of December 3.

Daisy has previously been seen at Norwich train station, and was believed to have been accompanied by another female.

After an appeal from Gloucestershire Constabulary, a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police stated today that Daisy had been found.