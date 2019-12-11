Pembrokeshire County Council is to lose its director for children and schools early next year, it was announced today.

Chief executive Ian Westley told staff and members on December 11 that Kate Evan-Hughes will be leaving her position at the end of January to take up a new role in England.

Mrs Evan-Hughes, took on the director role in 2016 after being interim director for children and schools from late 2014, following the departure of the previous director Jake Morgan.

Prior to that, she was Pembrokeshire County Council’s head of education.

A council spokesman said her appointment was as a strategic director “with a local authority in England.”

“Interim arrangements have been discussed with the Leader of the Council and the Cabinet Member and following Kate’s departure, Steven Richards-Downes will act as Chief Education Officer and James White will undertake the duties of deputy,” added the spokesman.

Discussions about permanent arrangements will begin in the New Year.

Mr Westley said he would like to wish Kate all the very best as she embarks on this next phase of her career.

Next week the council’s senior staff committee will discuss another high level position with the head of children services’ final interviews on the agenda.

This follows the retirement due to ill health of Anthony Maynard.

The meeting on December 17 is due to be held in private session.