A miscalculation after unwinding with a friend cost a Pembroke Dock man his driving licence and put his job at risk.

Lee Edward Pearce, of Sunderland Avenue, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Pearce’s Vauxhall Astra as part of a routine check on the A477 at Sageston at 1.40am on July 18.

Pearce, 42, who previously held a clean driving licence, was found to have amphetamine, cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “There were no aggravating features, but clearly the number of drugs and the level of drugs is concerning.”

David Elvy, defending, said Pearce had taken the drugs while out a few days earlier.

He added that Pearce was a single father who ran his own business and had very little spare time.

“He went out with a friend to unwind and unfortunately that unwinding involved taking cocaine. It was some time before he drove and he genuinely thought that the cocaine would have left his body.

“He made a miscalculation.”

The court heard that Pearce was taken back to his car and allowed to drive home after attending the police station.

“The police officer was clearly satisfied that there was not impairment.”

The bench was told Pearce would find it difficult to continue working as a television engineer following the loss of his licence.

“There will be some serious consequences for him. He is extremely worried about how he will manage.”

Magistrates fined Pearce £350 and banned him from driving for a year.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “For your sake, and the sake of your children, leave this stuff alone.”