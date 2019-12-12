MID and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is welcoming in the festive season with its annual charity Christmas carol service.

This year, the celebration will be held in Capel Seion, Crymych at 7pm on Tuesday, December 17.

The service will be led by Reverend Canon Illtyd Protheroe.

Chris Davies, chief fire officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The annual charity carol service is an event we look forward to each year. Not only is it a wonderful way to give back to the communities that we represent, but it also allows us to promote and support our two nominated charities. This year, all donations received will go to The Firefighters Charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

He added: “We feel honoured that dignitaries, councillors, friends and colleagues travel from across the service area to attend this event, epitomising the true sentiment that is Christmas.”

The choir from the Y Frenni Primary School, and the Crymych rugby club choir will join service carollers.

Warm drinks and snacks will be available at Crymych Rugby Club after the service.