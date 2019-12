ARTISTIC residents from a Pembrokeshire care home are putting their work on show in a special pre-Christmas exhibition.

Next Tuesday (December 17), between 1pm and 4pm, Blaenmarlais Care Home, Redstone Road, Narberth will be welcoming visitors to Art In Our Home.

The five residents will be exhibiting work that they have produced at the weekly class at Blaenmarlais, and the oldest artist is 95.

All the work will be for sale.