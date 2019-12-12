Cashless payment machines are currently being installed in five of Pembrokeshire County Council’s car parks.

The authority’s Cabinet decided earlier this year to phase out the traditional cash machines in favour of cashless payments - that is payment by card not via an app or phone.

One machine will be installed in each of the following car parks in Haverfordwest and Tenby and will be operational from next week.

• Haverfordwest: Castle Lake, Perrots Road, Rifleman’s Field, St Thomas Green

• Tenby: North Beach.

For the time being there will still be an alternative machine at each location accepting cash.

From 1st April, 2021, the council will not be accepting cash payments at its Pay and Display machines.