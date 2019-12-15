A village's living advent calendar is welcoming a new illuminated window every day to light up the lanes of the community.

The pretty project by villagers in Penally took place for the first time last Christmas, and this year has gathered momentum.

Several more people wanted to join in because they were so impressed with the 2018 windows, said one of the organisers, Judy Williams.

She added: "It has certainly brought the community together, and children have got involved."

The windows are lit up between 5pm and 10pm each night and the illuminated trail is set out on a map which can be bought from the Paddock Inn, the Cross Inn, Penally Abbey Hotel, The New Overlander and Penally village shop.

Donations are in aid of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Over 35 villagers and visitors gathered outside Penally Abbey Hotel on Sunday December 1 for the switch-on of the first window.

The final window will be illuminated on Christmas Eve, when a crib service will take place in Penally Church for everyone at 3.30pm, followed by a chance to walk round the village and see all the windows (weather permitting).

Mulled wine and mince pies will then be served in the village hall from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Many of the lights will stay on for Christmas and the new year.

For updates on the latest windows, see Penally Village Community on Facebook.