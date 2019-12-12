THE owners of a Springer spaniel stolen in late October are desperately appealing for her return, with a substantial reward offered.

Jacqueline and Hefin George, of New Moat, first noticed three-year-old Mabli was missing from their farm on the afternoon of October 28.

They believe she may still be in the county.

Welsh springer spaniel bitch Mabli was in season when she disappeared. With a litter of pups, she would be valued at around £5,000.

“We believe that Mabli is still in Pembrokeshire and are asking whether people would be kind enough to keep their eyes open, she could be out and about with a family,” said Jacqueline.

“The spots on Mabli’s face are unique to her as is the small pink patch at the side of her nostril. There is a substantial reward for information leading to her safe return home.

“We would like to ask the people who have Mabli to please look in their hearts and think of her family, the effect this is having on us all.

“We are just devastated, we love her so much; she is a very big part of our family, and with so many lovely dogs in animal shelters desperate for homes, why take Mabli?”

The plight of missing Mabli has been highlighted throughout the country through social media.

“There are thousands of followers around the whole of the country on Mabli's facebook page 'Bring Mabli Home,' actively taking posters and flyers around their communities,” said Jacqueline.

“The Welsh Springer Spaniel Clubs are very concerned, as Mabli is known to them

on club walks; they have issued posters on Facebook asking for help in locating Mabli.”

Mabli is a much-loved family pet; a pet who has recently taken part in an arduous charity fundraiser.

“Myself and friend Julie, along with Mabli, have walked 179 miles of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path raising funds for Juvenile Diabetes research; we have just seven miles to complete the walk and really don’t think we can complete the walk without her.”

She added: “Family, friends and the farming community around us have become very suspicious of people that call on their farms and properties.

“It’s nearly Christmas and getting Mabli home where she belongs would be the best present ever. Please make this happen.

“This is having a massive effect on our lives and really need your help.”

Jacqueline and Hefin may be contacted on 07779 722 496.

Anyone with information that could help with locating Mabli, please contact PC Gerwyn Davies by calling 101.