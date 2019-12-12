THE boss of an Irish company that saw one of its shipping containers washed overboard spilling rice cakes across Pembrokeshire beaches has apologised.

Rice cakes, apples, tin foil and empty tubs have been strewn across beaches since yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The items have been found at Freshwater West, Dale, Gelliswick, St Brides Bay and Broad Haven.

One of the main items washed ashore was rice cakes, in Bunalun Organic wrappers. The company has now apologised for the mess.

Kieran Dunne, Managing Director of Bunalun Organic, said: "I would like to express how sorry we are for the recent land spill that has affected beaches in the Pembrokeshire area.

"As an organic company we believe in promoting a healthy environment.

Picture: Martin Cavaney.

"One of our containers of ‘Bunalun Organic’ rice cakes was lost at sea on the 8th December, due to bad weather conditions, along with a further 11 containers. We are not aware of what was in the other 11 containers or what companies are involved.

"Thankfully no persons were injured in the storm and the vessel arrived safely home. We were made aware yesterday morning by the local people in Pembrokeshire that our rice cakes from our container had washed up on to their beach.

"I would like to convey my thanks to each and every one of the persons involved in helping to commence with the clean-up and to thank them for responding so quickly.

"We are glad to inform you that we have been in touch with the local authority in Pembrokeshire to discuss the clean-up of these beaches and to ensure the beaches are restored to their former glory.

"As a company based in Co. Kerry in Ireland, we are also surrounded by some beautiful beaches and we are aware of the importance of promoting a safe and environmentally friendly place for local people and visitors.

"We are confident that this was a rare incident and all measures will be put in place to try and avoid anything of this nature from happening again."

