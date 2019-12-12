A CROESGOCH man who beat the odds when he survived a serious head injury and came out of a subsequent 28-day coma has written a single, released on iTunes this month.

In 2011 Captain Brian Thomas spent four weeks in a coma after he collapsed and hit his head while walking in Llanrhian, near Porthgain.

Despite a bleak prognosis, the 44-year-old made a recovery, and has since taken part in half marathons to raise money for the medical facilities that saved him and has sponsored an annual prize at Ysgol Bro Gwaun.

He has also written a book; Extreme Life Divine Return - The Captain that never sinks as well as poetry and musical scores.

"My memories that I have of being in a coma for 28 days are vast, even though I did not move for that full period, however my mind was obviously working," he says.

"When on the balance of life or death, it was if I was being judged, whether I was going to live or die; but then when I realised the judgement made was to live, some higher power told me, that I should tell the story of this miraculous recovery from the brink of death, to life, and nothing is impossible."

"This song Harddwch yn y Glen/ Beauty in the Glan is part of the story that tells the tale of my life.

The words and music are from the heart, and it has such a dramatic and emotional feel, after all it was an important period of my life."

The record is a prelude to an opera about his life that Captain Harries is working on with former director of the Royal Opera House and founder of OPRA Cymru, Patrick Young.

"My opera is in its early stages of production, so I decided to write this song Harddwch yn y Glen as a lead up to the opera," said Cpt Harries.

"In the balance of life or death, my higher power which I believe to be God, told me to tell the story of this near death experience, which shall say to others, that nothing is impossible, and hopefully the music, the opera, my book and my public speaking shall be an inspiration and motivation to all of those people in need."

Harddwch yn y Glen, sung by Sara Davies and distributed by @DistroKid, is available to download on iTunes. An English version is due to be recorded in the new year.