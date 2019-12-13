THERE will be a treat over the Christmas period in the form of a very noticeable celestial object that can be seen looking toward the south-western horizon – weather permitting.

Folk who do not follow astronomical events will observe this as a very bright star reminding them of the Star of Bethlehem.

In truth, as astronomers will tell you, the object is not a star, but Earth’s twin, the planet Venus.

Then on December 28, soon after sunset, Venus will be accompanied by the crescent moon which will make a lovely pairing in the south-western sky – enjoy, and a Merry Christmas to you all.

DAVE HASKELL,

Brithdir