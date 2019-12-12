A Milford Haven man caught with £20 worth of cannabis, has vowed to give up the Class B drug over fears about its affect on his mental health.

Lewis James Thompson, of Cherry Tree Close, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Thompson, 25, was a passenger in a car stopped by police between Whitland and St Clears at around 11pm on November 23.

“When asked if he had any drugs on him he said ‘a gram or two’. The vehicle was searched and next to where he was sitting, a pot was found, with approximately two grams of cannabis in it.”

David Elvy, defending, said Thompson had been using cannabis for ‘some time’, and apologised to the court for his actions.

“He is taking real steps to stop using it. He is concerned it has affected his mental health.”

Mr Elvy added that Thompson was prescribed medication for anxiety and depression, and was not currently using the Class B drug.

“He moved away to get away from his previous offending behaviour. Until this offence he had been successful. He does have some personal issues but he is dealing with those.”

Magistrates fined Thompson £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “The spread of drugs is a growing and insidious disease in this country.”