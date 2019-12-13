Pembrokeshire’s two constituencies have returned conservative MPs with decisive majorities.

Incumbent Conservative MPs, Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb, will be returning to their respective Pembrokeshire seats, in a night that saw the conservatives gain a clear majority in the House of Commons.

South Pembrokeshire results: Simon hart, Conservative -- 22,183

Alistair Cameron, Liberal Democrat -- 1,860

Marc Tierney, Labour -- 14,438

Dr Rhys Thomas, Plaid Cymru -- 3,633

Mr Hart returned a majority of 7,745 - 2,412 more votes than the last election in 2017.

Preseli Pembrokeshire results:

Stephen Crabb, Conservatives – 21,381

Tom Hughes, Liberal Democrats – 1,943

Philippa Thompson, Labour – 16,319

Cris Tomos, Plaid Cymru – 2,776

Mr Crabb returned a majority of 5,062, a vote share of 50.4 per cent - an increase of 3,079 votes since the last election.

