Pembrokeshire’s two constituencies have returned conservative MPs with decisive majorities.
Incumbent Conservative MPs, Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb, will be returning to their respective Pembrokeshire seats, in a night that saw the conservatives gain a clear majority in the House of Commons.
South Pembrokeshire results: Simon hart, Conservative -- 22,183
Alistair Cameron, Liberal Democrat -- 1,860
Marc Tierney, Labour -- 14,438
Dr Rhys Thomas, Plaid Cymru -- 3,633
Mr Hart returned a majority of 7,745 - 2,412 more votes than the last election in 2017.
Preseli Pembrokeshire results:
Stephen Crabb, Conservatives – 21,381
Tom Hughes, Liberal Democrats – 1,943
Philippa Thompson, Labour – 16,319
Cris Tomos, Plaid Cymru – 2,776
Mr Crabb returned a majority of 5,062, a vote share of 50.4 per cent - an increase of 3,079 votes since the last election.
Check back through our liveblog to see how the night unfolded.