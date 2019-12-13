An ‘unsophisticated’ thief was tracked down through social media after running off from a local petrol station with stolen tobacco.

David Graham Lewis, of Chestnut Way, The Mount, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Lewis, 31, asked for a pouch of Amberleaf tobacco when he went into a Milford Haven filling station at around 5.30pm on November 20.

When the £14.49 packet was placed on the counter he asked for a scratch-card, grabbed the tobacco and ran when the cashier turned their back.

The garage manager tracked Lewis down by circulating an image of him, taken from CCTV footage, on social media and appealing for help identifying him.

Police arrested him three days later, and he informed him he had smoked the stolen tobacco.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Lewis made full admissions when interviewed, adding that the theft was ‘out of character’.

“It was some-what stupid to go into a garage and make off with tobacco when there is CCTV.

“’Unsophisticated’ is the word which springs to mind. It was spur of the moment, temptation got the better of him.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered Lewis to pay £120.49 in compensation and costs.