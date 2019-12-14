ON Monday evening, December 9, the Pembroke Farmers’ Club members celebrated a very successful year while attending their annual dinner at the Pembroke Town Hall.

Over 75 people attended the dinner in the very venue where the club held its fatstock show between 1880 and 1950. The meal was provided by the very capable Courtyard Caterers and much enjoyed by all present.

The club, responsible for the annual Pembroke Town and Country Show which it holds each August in Lamphey, has had a very successful 12 months. The Show was enjoyed by a record attendance this year with perfect weather for the event.

Last month the club staged a concert at the Henry Tudor School in aid of Prostate Cymru and raised well over £3,000 for the charity. This concert was the result of a talk given by the charity’s president, Brian Harries on the topic of prostate cancer at a summer function.

A book compiled by this year’s chairman, Edward Morris, on the club’s 200-year history and heritage has proved to be a hit locally and further afield. It is now proving to be a popular purchase as a Christmas gift.

At this year’s dinner the guest speaker was former Wales International and Ospreys rugby player Jonathan Thomas.

Jonathan was brought up at Mellaston Farm, Hundleton and is the grandson of the late John James who was a long-serving and much-missed member of Pembroke Farmer’s Club.

His talk included a demonstration on the difficulties of public speaking by getting four members to their feet to talk on a subject for 30 seconds without pausing. He also gave a demonstration on how his grandfather had taught him to ‘pick apples’ which resulted in the whole room getting to their feet to follow his actions - to music – to perform a whole dance sequence.

Following this excitement, competition awards were presented to club members.

Potatoes grown under plastic – Richard Hayman; Best salad potatoes – Barry Hathway; Best baker potatoes – Mark Richards; Best overall workmanship for potatoes – Luke Hayman; Most points awarded for cereals – Chris Phillips and John Purser; Most outstanding cereal crop – Simon Davies; Most points in the grass competition – Andrew and David Phillips; The Texaco Cup for best maize crop – Philip and Roger Lewis; Most points for roots & horticultural – Chris Phillips; Best silage – Philip & Roger Lewis; Bevan & Buckland Cup for best arable silage – Philip & Roger Lewis; Challenge salver for best pedigree herd – Philip & Roger Lewis; Best overall commercial herd – Richard Morris; Best dairy cow – Hugh James; Most points in all the classes – Philip & Roger Lewis.

The shield for Services to Agriculture was awarded to Roger Minchin of Newton Lodge.

Roger has been a member for over 50 years and has held the position of chairman and president of the club. He has been president of the South Pembs YFC and chairman of both the South Pembs Ploughing Society and the Welsh Turkey Federation. He is current president of the Cleddau Grassland Society. Roger has always worked very hard in both the running and the setting up of the annual show giving his all to the club.