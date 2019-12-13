Driving a car on worn down tyres has cost a Milford Haven man £197.

Mark Garfield Howells, aged 55, of Stratford Road, did not appear at his sentencing at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10, having previously pleaded guilty to using a VW Golf with two illegal tyres.

The court heard that police noticed Howells’ front tyres were worn down to the cord on October 14.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “When spoken to by the officer he said he knew that they were bad, and he intended to change them, but did not have enough money on his last pay day.”

Magistrates added three penalty points to his licence and ordered him to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge.