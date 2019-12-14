A shoplifter has been warned she could face a prison sentence if she returns to court.

Celia Parsley, of London Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Parsley, 45, was captured on CCTV entering B&M Stores, Pembroke Dock, with an empty green bag at 2.55pm on November 5.

She placed various items, totalling £97.93, in her bag before leaving.

Police found the stolen haul, which included perfume, a dog toy, wine and children’s toys, when they visited Parsley’s property.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The defendant has a long history of dishonesty offences and is currently subject to a community order for four offences of shoplifting.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Parsley was attempting to change her lifestyle and to deal with issues from her past.

“There is a long and difficult road that needs to be travelled by Miss Parsley.”

He added the majority of the stolen goods were recovered and returned.

Magistrates revoked Parsley’s current order and imposed an 18-month new one with £85 court costs and a £90 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “If you appear before a court again there may be no choice in the matter other than you going into prison.”