Ysgol Bro Ingli pupils lit up the streets of Newport with a stream of lanterns on Saturday evening.

After assembling on the Parrog, the parade, led by the mayor and town crier, ended at Newport Memorial Hall.

Goodwick Brass Band led carol singing as members of the community joined the children around a large Christmas tree.

Father Christmas delighted the crowd as he handed out gifts, assisted by Mother Christmas and some of his elves.

Mayor Tyrone Williams said the event had been a great success.

“It’s been brilliant and luckily the weather has been very kind to us. We’ve had a lot of local support and it’s something which has brought the community together.”

Organisers expressed their thanks to Richard Bros who provided a bus free of charge to transport the children, and to Newport Boat Club who served up complimentary mulled wine and mince pies.