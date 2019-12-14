An anonymous call to police while drinking with an employee led to a painter and decorator being banned from the road.

Joseph Williamson, of Gray Avenue, Manorbier, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit, without third-party insurance or a valid licence when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 10.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones told the bench police received a call about a man who had been drinking in a Pembroke Dock pub and was about to drive away at 7.15pm on November 22.

Officers spotted Williamson, 41, driving a Fiat Doblo on Pembroke Road.

Mr Pritchar-Jones said: “He appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, he smelt strongly of alcohol, his eyes were red and glazed and his speech was slurred.”

Williamson was found to have 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Williamson used the van for his work as a painter and decorator, and it was usually driven by his employee because he only had a provisional licence.

The pair went to the pub and Williamson decided to drive as his employee had consumed more alcohol than him.

Mr Elvy added: “He told the employee not to drive and got into the van himself. He accepts it was a grave error of judgement.

“He had planned to pass his test and get on the road himself.

“Times are going to be tight for him.”

Magistrates banned Williamson from driving for 17 months and fined him £800.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.