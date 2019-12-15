A petition has been launched to save a Haverfordwest hall housing years of musical memories.

Rhys Lewis is appealing for signatures on his petition to Pembrokeshire County Council in a bid to stop the hall at the former Sir Thomas Picton school building being demolished along with the rest of the site.

So far 100 people have shown their support for Mr Lewis’ Change.org campaign, which calls for the 800-capacity hall, which is the second largest in Pembrokeshire, to be preserved.

He stated that while architects for the new school have proposed a smaller replacement hall, it will not include the same features.

“Lots of community events have used it, BBC National Orchestra, Welsh National Opera, County Orchestra and Pembrokeshire Stage Coach to name a few.

“For productions, the school hall has an amazing behind the scene area, it has lots of room for different backdrops, a high-tech lighting system and it has a pit for the orchestra. The school hall was built with the dual purpose of being the County Theatre, with orchestra pit, dressing rooms at the back and all the stage accessories, with the high ceiling.”

Mr Lewis added: “We cannot settle for an ‘auditorium’ build if we want to keep our community spirit and musical professionalism. We need our stage area and amazing features that come with it.”

