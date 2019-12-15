A&E staff and patients were subjected to abuse and foul language by a startled Pembroke Dock man a court has heard.

Michael Simms, of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10.

Simms, 37, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Simms was making a nuisance of himself in A&E at Withybush hospital on November 10.

“He goes in there regularly because it’s warm and he sleeps there on a regular basis.”

Staff told Simms to leave the television as he stood on chairs to change channels at around 11pm, and he swore at them in reply before lying down on the chairs to sleep.

He woke at 1am and started shouting and swearing at people coming into the department, as the doors were letting cold air in.

The manager was sworn at when she told him that she would call 999 if he did not stop his behaviour, Simms stated: “You wait until she comes back here, I will have her.”

Police arrived and Simms was arrested before he could cause any further disturbance.

Mark Layton, defending, said Simms accepted much of the report about his behaviour, but disputed using words which could amount to a threat.

“He recalls someone throwing something over him while he slept. That rather startled him and he woke up and used foul language.”

Magistrates ordered Simms to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “Take this as a warning, do not abuse medical staff.”