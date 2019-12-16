A search has begun for a missing kitesurfer.

Dyfed-Powys Police are concerned about Christopher Goldsworthy, aged 32, who has not been spoken to since around 5pm on Sunday. (December 15).

Christopher was last seen kite surfing at Pendine Sands. He was wearing a black wetsuit at that time.

Coastguard have carried out an extensive search of the water, however this has been stood down due to dangerous weather conditions.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Christopher, or has any information, to contact 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.