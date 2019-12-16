I WOULD like to thank those who voted for the Welsh Liberal Democrats at the general election.

Can I also congratulate Simon Hart MP on his re-election and thank Marc Tierney and Dr Rhys Thomas for making it a fair and pleasant contest.

The new government faces some massive challenges. Next year, Britain hosts the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow. This is a unique opportunity for the British Government to lead and ensure the summit takes the urgent necessary action recommended by scientists to tackle the climate emergency and global warming. We cannot afford to fail.

Regrettably, we are due to leave the European Union on January 31. I sincerely hope the Prime Minister will use his large Parliamentary majority to negotiate a deal which keeps us closely aligned with our European friends and neighbours so that we can trade within the EU without hindrance or tariffs.

This is vital for our farmers and our businesses.

Any restrictions in our trade will hit vulnerable people on low incomes the hardest.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

ALISTAIR CAMERON,

Welsh Liberal Democrat Candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire,

Stepaside