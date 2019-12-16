Eleven bags of Class A drugs were discovered after a Monkton man travelled in a police vehicle.

Clint Probert, of Angle Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the bench three snap-bags were found in the caged area of a police vehicle after Probert was transported to the police station on October 28.

A further eight bags were discovered when Probert was searched at the custody desk.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Police say the total weight was 11 grams. He fully admitted it was his and said he was going to use it for his own personal use.”

The court heard the offence put Probert in breach of a conditional discharge which had been imposed for a public order offence last year.

David Elvy, defending, said Probert, 39, suffered from anxiety and depression.

“Mr Probert tells the court he has not been a long-term user of cocaine, and is not currently using it.

“He was in a low mood and someone offered him cocaine, which, against his better judgement, he took.

“When the effects wore off he was in the same position. He started taking more cocaine and built up a tolerance.”

Mr Elvy added that Probert had sought help from a local organisation to ensure he did not return to using the drug.

He disputed the amount of cocaine found, and suggested the wrapping could have doubled the weight.

Magistrates revoked the conditional discharge and ordered Probert to pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.