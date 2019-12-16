A FISHGUARD Sea Cadet has received national recognition, after her first aid training helped save a motorcyclist injured in an accident on the A40.

Liah Williams, who was just 13 at the time, came across the injured motorcyclist on the roadside just outside Scleddau.

She and her mum, Steph, helped keep the woman calm and warm, supported her head and spoke to her and reassured her during the wait for the ambulance.

On arrival at the scene paramedics praised Liah for her calm head and the first aid she administered, surprised that someone so young had reacted so well in this kind of emergency.

"I knew I had to do something," said Liah. "It was time to put my training into practice. I just remained calm and focused on what I had to do"

Liah had picked up the life-saving skills during her basic first aid training at the Sea Cadet Training Centre in Weymouth earlier this year.

She received praise from the Captain of Sea Cadets, Captain Phil Russell RN who said Liah was showing the confidence and leadership young people develop as a Sea Cadet after just 18 months.

"Cadet Liah's actions helped an injured woman just when she needed it," said Captain Russell.

"Her quick-thinking and cool actions were exemplary in the circumstances and she is another great example of what Sea Cadets are all about."

Liah was presented with her special commendation last Tuesday evening, when Commander Nigel Morton, south west area officer with the Sea Cadets came from Bristol especially to meet her.

Fishguard Unit commanding officer, Lieutenant Chris Peake RNR said:

"We are all very proud of Liah. Her actions are clear example of how important first aid training is and how this can help in the communities we serve"