ARTISTIC pupils from Pembrokeshire schools have helped the county council spread the Christmas message.

Youngsters were challenged to create festive designs to be used on the Christmas cards sent out by authority chairman, Cllr Simon Hancock; chief executive Ian Westley and council leader Cllr David Simpson.

Two children from Narberth CP School - Jakub Marek and Lydia Jones - had their card designs chosen by Mr Westley and Cllr Hancock respectively, while nine-year-old Templeton CP pupil Tabitha Russell's design was selected by Cllr Simpson.

The winning trio all received art stationery sets as their prizes.