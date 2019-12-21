HUNDLETON WI’s Christmas social evening was held at Gilead School Room on Tuesday, December 3.

All members brought a Secret Santa present and a plate of food for the Christmas Buffet.

President Carolyn Monk welcomed Myrtle Gooch, Liz Dugdale, and Gail Evans, as guests for the evening.

Winners of the monthly competition A Homemade Christmas Tree Decoration were: 1st Jayne Smith, 2nd Margaret Davies, and 3rd Sheila Evans.

Several members attended the WI group carol service held at Bosherston Church on Friday, December 13.

The next meeting will be held at Gilead School Room on Tuesday, January 7.

The guest speaker will be David James talking about The Forgotten War.

Hundleton WI held a summer coffee morning, and it was decided to donate £100 to Paul Sartori and £100 to Blood Bikes Wales Pembrokeshire.

Hundleton WI committee members presented a cheque for £100 to Dave Reynolds and Terry Bezant from Blood Bikes during the evening.