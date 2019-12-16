Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen has been closed to visitors due to an outbreak of norovirus (winter vomiting bug) and flu.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said the decision has been made to close the hospital to visitors with immediate effect.

A facebook post, said: "We thank everyone for your understanding at this time while we work to prevent the spread of this winter illness.

"Visiting will only be permitted in extenuating circumstances, please contact the ward directly.

"If you have an appointment and you have experienced the symptoms of an infectious illness such diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or symptoms of flu in the past 48 hours please contact us to see if your appointment is urgent, or if it can be rescheduled until you are feeling better.

"When visiting our hospitals please wash your hands as often as possible using soap and water and hand sanitiser.

"The situation is being monitored at regular intervals and a further update will be made when visitor restrictions are lifted."