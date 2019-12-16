A COUNTY Councillor has been refused permission to speak on a notice of motion suggesting a £10,000 budget boost for an education service run by his son's partner.

Cllr David Lloyd had applied for dispensation to speak on his notice of motion to expand the ‘Springboard’ project, with an initial budget increase of £10,000.

Cllr Lloyd’s Notice of motion, which had been due to be heard at Thursday’s full council, states: “That PCC evaluates the on-going work of Springboard in the Milford Haven cluster of schools in developing community engagement in the life and work of the constituent schools to improve attendance, behaviour, well-being and academic standards while nurturing adult learning within the wider community.

“PCC asks Springboard and the secondary school to develop together a programme of work which builds on the work being done in the primary schools. PCC will allocate to Springboard a small additional budget (up to £10k) to facilitate this.

“A detailed analysis of the structure of the work should then be undertaken and costed with a view to rolling it out to the six other school clusters.

“PCC to make specific provision for the cost of the roll-out in its future annual budgets.”

He told members of the standards committee on December 13 of the success in the south Pembrokeshire area reaching “marginal families to develop adult learning.”

Cllr Tony Wilcox proposed that Cllr Lloyd be allowed dispensation to speak given his “openness and honesty” in putting forward the motion himself, rather than asking someone else to do it, as well as his wealth of experience in education through his cabinet role.

However, other committee members raised concerns about the familial relationship and requesting budget increases for the scheme, whilst acknowledging its value and success.

If the project expands successfully “her career would be considerably enhanced or secured,” said Nick Watts.

He added it could be seen to be of “clear benefit to someone who is a close familial relationship.”

The committee voted by six votes, to three abstentions, to decline dispensation with the notice of motion likely to be withdrawn from the December 19 agenda.