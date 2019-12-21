A WEST Wales man, who had been suffering from depression, was found hanged at a woodland plot he owned, an inquest heard last Friday, December 13.

The body of Richard John Edmunds, aged 69, of 7 William Terrace, Burry Port, was found at his Cwmcych woodland plot on September 17.

At the inquest held at Haverfordwest's County Hall, Coroners Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said London-born Mr Edmunds, who had worked as a consultant on transport matters worldwide, lived alone since his separation from his wife.

Mr Edmunds had suffered from depression for many years, and took antidepressants, but was prone to altering the dosage, the inquest heard.

He had moved to west Wales in 2012 with his then-wife, and had been receiving mental health support since a police incident in 2014, but felt he wasn’t “got” when engaging on counselling.

He had recently started speaking to his ex-wife, who he separated from in 2016, and had agreed to meet her in a coffee shop in Carmarthen on September 17, but did not turn up.

The same day, a friend of Mr Edmunds, Colin Rees went to woodlands at Cwmcych, near Newcastle Emlyn, where Mr Edmunds had a plot.

He tried to call out to him, walking down to the woodland when he had no response.

After being alerted by his son, Mr Rees found Mr Edmunds hanged inside a shipping container on the land.

Emergency services were called, but there was nothing that could be done to save Mr Edmunds’ life, the inquest heard.

He was formally declared to have passed away at 1.16pm that day.

A post-mortem report by Dr Daniel Howser gave the cause of Mr Edmund’s death as asphyxia caused by hanging.

Reaching a conclusion of suicide, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “From the evidence, Richard John Edmunds has suffered from mental health issues for many years; he has taken deliberate steps to end his life.”

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.