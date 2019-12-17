A mum and daughter have raised over £8,880 for the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal through a series of events.

Raydene Waters, aged 85, of Begelly and daughter Pauline Davies from Templeton recently organised a grand raffle and coffee morning in aid of the appeal, which brought in an impressive £2,178.

This brings the total they have raised to date through the appeal to £8,881.30, which will help support patients going through cancer treatments in the county.

Both ladies were invited to the unit recently to be warmly thanked for their efforts by charity representatives and the senior nursing team.

Said Raydene: "As a family, we know at first hand the wonderful work carried out in the unit, having attended its official opening to see how the funds from the charity are making a real difference.

"We have been keen to do what we can for the patients and the nursing team, so I would like to thank businesses and others in Kilgetty for their recent support and for the wonderful raffle prizes donated. Special thanks also to the many people who supported us at the coffee morning and helped on the day."

Margaret Bond, charity chairperson, added: "We are so fortunate to have the support of Raydene and Pauline. They have achieved so much for so many others."