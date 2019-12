A MAN has been arrested today, December 16, following a two-vehicle crash on the A40 at Arnold’s Hill this morning.

The morning rush hour crash saw long delays on the A40.

Dyfed-Powys police stated: “Male arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, following an RTC on Arnolds Hill this morning. Roadside drugswab administered, which tested positive for cannabis. Blood samples taken at custody, male released under investigation.”