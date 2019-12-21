LAST Wednesday, December 11, Pembroke Bridge Club hosted its annual Christmas party at the award-winning Giltar Hotel, Tenby.

The occasion was extra special as the president of the Welsh Bridge Union David Newman and his wife Norma joined in with the festive celebrations.

In all, there were 51 club members who partook at the beautiful lunch.

Club owner Irene Delahunty thanked several members in attendance for their continued support and encouragement: Judy Lewis for the task of membership secretary, Liz Crockford as club treasurer, Peter and Julie Milewski for the beginners’ classes, and Kevin Thomas for his continued all-round support.

There were 13 raffle prizes to be won, with the first prize of a Christmas hamper going home with Janet Cumpsty.

Kath Brown gave a very gracious speech recognising the time, effort and preparation that is given to the Wednesday morning beginner classes. Each of the teachers were presented with cards and gifts.

Following the lunch, a very enjoyable fun game of bingo was held in the hotel’s lounge area where the ‘line’ prize was won by Geraldine Alderman and the ‘house’ cash prize was won by Kath Brown.

Next up, a 12-table Mitchell movement was prepared. Pairings had all been ‘hand-picked,’ and the atmosphere for the whole afternoon was fabulous. The overall winners of the afternoon were; Top North/South John Thomas Ferrand and Tina Torkington, and Top East/West Tony Cookson and Janet Cumpsty.

The president gave a very gratifying speech at the end of the party: “It has been a great honour for us to attend this party this afternoon. We have been to several events over this festive season, but today’s has been by far an exceptionally outstanding one, from the warm welcome we received to the organisation, to the joy, fun and laughter had by all making for a truly joyous and happy atmosphere.

“With so many bridge clubs struggling at the moment for members to attend, this club truly is amazing, it stands out, and I can see why. For all concerned, Pembroke Bridge Club should be very proud…very proud indeed.”