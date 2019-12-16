POLICE want your help to identify a woman on CCTV, following reports of a debit card theft in Pembroke Dock.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a debit card theft in Pembroke Dock, which occurred on Saturday, October 26.

“The card was used in a number of local stores on October 26 and 27, until it was cancelled. Around £120 in total was stolen.

“Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

“They would like to identify the woman in the CCTV images, who may have information that could help the investigation.

“Anyone who knows who she is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote: DPP/0037/30/10/2019/01/C.”