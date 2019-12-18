COMMENTS are being sought from the public on the proposed Greenlink energy connector between Pembrokeshire and Ireland ahead of an application for planning permission.

The privately-funded scheme - being regarded as one of Europe's most important energy infrastructure projects - proposes linking the GB electricity system with that of Ireland.

It is intended that the cables will come onshore at Freshwater West, where they will be taken under the existing dunes and beach and continue underground to a new purpose-built converter station.

Today (Wednesday December 18) is the date of the start of a period of formal pre-application consultation before Greenlink Interconnector Limited submits their draft application to Pembrokeshire County Council and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The period closes on January 22 2020.

This follows the recent rounds of public exhibitions in Pembrokeshire and ongoing consultation with local residents and other interested parties.

Copies of the draft documents, including the proposed application, plans and combined supporting documents, have been published online at www.greenlink.ie

These are as follows:

• Pembrokeshire County Council outline planning application - proposed development of a converter station and upgraded permanent access road from Wallaston Cross to the converter station, in addition to associated landscaping, drainage and other supporting infrastructure associated with the development at land to the south of Pembroke Power Station.

•Pembrokeshire County Council full planning application - proposed development of underground HVDC and HVAC cables and associated works extending from the boundary with PCNPA at Neath Farm to land immediately south of the National Grid substation at Pembroke Power Station.

•Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority full planning application - proposed development of underground HVDC cables and associated works extending from the landfall site at Freshwater West to the boundary with PCC at Neath Farm.

Anyone who wishes to make representations on the draft applications for the proposed development should write to the applicant/agent via email greenlink@arup.com or by post to Greenlink, Arup, 4th Floor, 4 Pierhead Street, Cardiff CF10 4QP by 22 January 2020. This deadline has been extended to take into account the Christmas period.

Following this pre-application consultation, the subsequent full planning applications will be publicised by the relevant Local Planning Authorities (LPAs) and stakeholders will be able to make representations to the LPAs at that time.

If the go-ahead is given, the project is expected to be fully operational in 2023.