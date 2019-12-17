A SCULPTURE of beloved Harry Potter character Dobby the house elf, placed near the Freshwater West site of the character’s ‘grave’ disappeared just days after it was sited there.

The delightful sculpture, created by Princess Gate-based Dragon Signs Ltd was sited on the dunes last Thursday, December 5, mysteriously vanishing just days later.

Wizards and muggles alike have paid their respects at the grave of Dobby the house-elf at Freshwater West since the beach was used as a film set for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2009.

While foul play from ‘he-who-must-not-be-named’ was suspected, the reason for the sculpture of the J K Rowling character being spirited away was a little more down-to-earth.

John Goble, of Dragon Signs, said: “On December 5, I made the decision to take one of our outside display signs and drop it off at a car park in Freshwater West.

“Dobby was carefully positioned on the edge of one of the more discreet car parks about 300 metres behind the sand dunes.

“We took some photos with him and left. We presume that Dobby spent the night there hardly noticed.

“On Friday somebody posted a photograph of Dobby on the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path Facebook page.

“I was in the pub on Friday evening and somebody pointed out the Facebook page and I could see that that the Dobby sign had already accrued 200 comments. I went home early that evening feeling pleased that Dobby was being noticed.

“My intention was always to promote Dobby for a few weeks and then give him away to some lucky person. Sharing photographs through Facebook was a great way of doing this. I wrote our promotion on Facebook early the following morning and l left to check Dobby was where I left him in the car park.

“It was about 8am on Saturday morning when I arrived at Freshwater West.

“To my horror Dobby was nowhere we left him. Many of the comments on Facebook said that people would be travelling to Pembrokeshire to see Dobby.

“It was early Saturday afternoon when I heard that Dobby had been removed by the car park owners. I believe it happened quite late on Friday night. Two men and a woman had been seen putting Dobby into the back of a van. I do not know who you are, but thank you for taking care of Dobby during the removal.

“I am so pleased he is totally un-marked and looks as good as the day we put him up. I believe a phone call was made to the police to report the removal of Dobby.

“Friday is a busy time for the police, I wonder how that phone call went.”

While Dobby had been ‘spirited away,’ his disappearance was very much due to elf and safety reasons, John discovered after at meeting at the National Trust’s Stackpole Centre.

“During the meeting, I was made aware of the way the problems which arose from my actions. I was able to see what the possible ramifications could be. The meeting was a clear and precise explanation of why Dobby was removed so swiftly from the Freshwater West car park.”

Dobby’s future as a “free elf” is taking another turn.

Dobby is now in display outside the Happy Planet Green Store in Narberth’s High Street.

John is asking Dobby fans to have their picture taken with him for a December 31 competition draw, the winner of the best picture shared on Facebook will get to keep him.

“Included in the promotion is free delivery to anywhere in Great Britain. Dobby will be shipped on a next day pallet delivery to your home or business address as long as it in the UK.”