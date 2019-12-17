A MET Office weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for Pembrokeshire later this week.

The yellow alert says that gale-force winds are likely to bring disruption from 2pm on Wednesday afternoon (December 18) and overnight into the early hours of Thursday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong southeasterly winds are expected to develop during Wednesday afternoon across parts of southwest England and west Wales before spreading to Northern Ireland and parts of southwest Scotland later.

“Winds will tend to ease from the south during Wednesday evening. Most areas will also see a spell of heavy rain.

“The strongest winds will be for exposed coastal areas and over high ground with a few places seeing gusts reaching 60-70 mph. Most inland sites are likely to see wind gusts peak between 45 and 55 mph.”

“Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, especially for south and southeast facing coastlines.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely and short-term loss of power and other services is possible.”