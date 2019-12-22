AN EXPERIENCED horse rider died after her horse became ‘spooked’ and reared up, falling on her, an inquest heard last Friday, December 13.

Janet Anne Chalk, aged 61, of Little Molleston, near Narberth, died on September 21, at the Heath hospital after earlier sustaining severe fatal injuries following a fall.

At the inquest held at County Hall, Coroners Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said Gloucestershire-born Mrs Chalk, who lived with her partner Brian Simms, had a long history of horse riding.

Mrs Chalk, who had worked as a civil servant amongst other roles, had put her horse riding on hold during her career, rekindling her passion for riding after moving to Molleston in 2010.

Having ridden for a few years, she had joined her partner riding with the South Pembrokeshire Hunt in 2018, and was described as very competent on a recently purchased new horse.

She had accompanied her partner on a ‘hack’ on their horses on September 20, getting on well, the inquest heard.

At 6.30am on September 21, Mrs Chalk rode out on her horse to meet with the Cresselly hunt nearby, before starting a canter with the other riders at 7am.

Two hours later, while at a farm near Martletwy, the riders entered a field which had some cattle in it,

A couple of calves tried to follow Mrs Chalk and her horse.

As the gate shut behind, the horse reacted, backing up to the gate and rearing up, causing Mrs Chalk to fall to the ground, the horse then falling on top of her, the inquest heard.

The horse struggled, and stood on her abdomen, causing severe injuries.

Emergency services were called, and Mrs Chalk was airlifted to Cardiff’s Heath hospital.

Mrs Chalk had a large amount of blood in her abdomen and had sustained multiple fractures.

At 4.05pm that day she was formally declared to have passed away.

A report by Dr Nicholas Manville gave the cause of Mrs Chalk’s death as massive bleeding from multiple injuries.

Reaching a conclusion of death by misadventure, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “Mrs Janet Anne Chalk was out on a horse, the horse has become spooked, backing into a hedge, causing her to fall to the ground, and the horse backing on to her, causing her fatal injuries.”