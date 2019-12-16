Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire has been made the Secretary of State for Wales, in a cabinet reshuffle this evening (Monday, December 16).

Mr Hart had previously served as a junior minister in the cabinet office. 

He replaces Alan Cairns, who pulled out of the role earlier this year after a row over a former aide. 

As the Secretary of State for Wales, Mr Hart will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the UK Government in Wales, including budgets, business and investment

A statement from Downing Street said: "The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Simon Hart MP as Secretary of State for Wales."