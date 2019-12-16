Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire has been made the Secretary of State for Wales, in a cabinet reshuffle this evening (Monday, December 16).

Mr Hart had previously served as a junior minister in the cabinet office.

He replaces Alan Cairns, who pulled out of the role earlier this year after a row over a former aide.

As the Secretary of State for Wales, Mr Hart will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the UK Government in Wales, including budgets, business and investment.

Simon Hart @Simonhartmp has been appointed Secretary of State for Wales @UKGovWales pic.twitter.com/4QNnQTURYp — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 16, 2019

A statement from Downing Street said: "The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Simon Hart MP as Secretary of State for Wales."