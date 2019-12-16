A Milford Haven teen is accused of having a crowbar and wheel-brace in a public place.

Zachariah Roberts-Thomas, of Chestnut Way, pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10.

It is alleged that Roberts, 18, had a crowbar and wheel-brace in his possession in Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven, on December 9.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction, and Roberts will next appear at Swansea crown court on January 10.

He was released on bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew at a Hakin address and on the condition he does not enter the Mount Estate.