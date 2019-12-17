Pembrokeshire County Council has once again teamed up with local charity FRAME to provide a free kerbside collection of real Christmas trees.

It follows last year’s successful scheme when over seven and a half tons of trees were collected before being shredded for compost.

Pembrokeshire County Council is a strategic partner of FRAME and works closely with the charity to provide environmental services for the County.

Residents can arrange a collection online via ‘My Account’ or by calling Pembrokeshire County Council's contact centre on 01437 764551.

Requests can be made from through to Wednesday January 8. Requests after this will not be processed.

Collections will start on Monday, January 6, and are expected to take about three weeks to complete.

“We’re delighted to be offering this service again,” said County Councillor Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for the Environment, Public Protection and the Welsh Language.

“Working with FRAME we’re making it easy for residents to dispose of their real Christmas Trees once the festive season is over and I’ve no doubt it will prove as popular as previous years.”

Other options for dealing with real Christmas trees include cutting them into small pieces and placing them in the Garden Waste Bin ready for collection in the spring or taking them to one of the County's six Civic Amenity and Recycling Centres.