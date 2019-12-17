A drink-driver who drank a can of cider while behind the wheel was spotted ‘wobbling’ by a concerned member of the public.

Robin Russell, of Woodbine Terrace, Pembroke, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said a concerned man called police while travelling behind Russell’s BMW towards Pembroke Dock on November 20.

“They were concerned about the manner of driving. The vehicle was swerving all over the road and at one point nearly hit the central reservation.”

Officers found Russell, 47, standing next to the car outside his home, and noticed the smell of alcohol.

He was found to have 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Russell told officers he had called to see a friend after driving back from Telford, and drank four cans of Strongbow while with him. He took a fifth can with him to drink while driving.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said the crown disputed Russell’s account.

“The prosecution say he was driving under the influence for a long period. There is no way he had time to go to a friend’s house to drink four cans.”

David Elvy, defending, said scaffolder Russell had not intended to drink at his friend’s house, and accepted he should have found a different way to get home.

“He made an error of judgement to drive home.

“He does not recognise what is said about his manner of driving.

“Mr Russell concedes he may have been distracted and wobbled at some point during the journey and that may have alerted members of the public.”

Magistrates banned Russell from driving for 22 months and ordered him to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.