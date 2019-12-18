PEMBROKESHIRE's lively ladies choir, Bella Voce, is getting its festive groove on for its Christmas concert this Friday.

The four-part ensemble has been delighting audiences throughout Pembrokeshire and beyond since 2013 with an eclectic repertoire which spans genres from classical to contemporary.

Tenby's magnificent St Mary's Church will be the setting for Friday's concert, featuring plenty of the Bellas' Christmas favourites as well as some beautiful new pieces.

And there will be solo spots from some of the 16 members - nearly all of whom all music teachers, boasting around a dozen music degrees and over 30 instrumental and vocal Grade 8s between them.

The evening will also see the launch of Bella Voce's second cd, Voices on the Wind.

Said choir musical director Sarah Benbow: "It's been a fantastic year for Bella Voce, with performances alongside Paul Potts, Goodwick Brass Band and Milford Haven Town Band, among others, with more exciting events to come in 2020."

Bella Voce's new website, which will be going live soon, will have details of all the choir's upcoming events, and you can also find Bella Voce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In the meantime, Friday's concert gets underway at 7pm and tickets on the door are £10 for adults, £5 for children 16 and under and £20 for a family (two adults, one child/one adult, three children).