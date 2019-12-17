POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a man captured on CCTV following an allegation of shoplifting at Haverfordwest’s Marks and Spencer store.

The alleged incident is reported as happening between 3pm and 3.15pm on Friday, December 6.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Alcohol and women’s coats were stolen from the store.

“Police have followed all possible lines of inquiry; and are now appealing to the public to help identify the man pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“Anyone who can identify him – or if you believe you are pictured – please contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Police may be contacted by phoning 101, online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk,. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”