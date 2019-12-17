A drunk man kicked a glass door after becoming too rowdy for his lift.

Steven Robert John Picton, of Vivian Drive, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Picton, 31, had arranged to have a lift home from a night out at Goodwick’s Phoenix Centre with the DJ on November 24, but was left behind after becoming ‘drunk and rowdy’.

“The defendant was not sure how to get home and lost his temper.”

He was asked to leaved and pushed out of the door, which he then kicked.

Staff asked him to stop, but he continued until his foot went through a glass panel and smashed it.

Police found Picton walking in the middle of the road and he was arrested. When interviewed he stated he was unable to remember the incident, as he had consumed a few glasses of lager and vodka.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He accepted he had been punching and kicking the door and that it smashed.”

Defending, David Elvy said: “He had been drinking and obviously he must have been making something of a nuisance of himself.

“The person who was going to give him a lift left without telling him.

“He became angry and did not want to leave. He did not intend to smash the door, but accepts that his actions were reckless.”

Mr Elvy added: “He is sorry for his actions, and it should not have happened.”

The court heard that Picton, who had a previous similar conviction, was now working behind a bar.

Mr Elvy said: “He is now in a position where he will see things from another perspective.”

The bench fined Picton £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.